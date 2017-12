12/05/17 – 5:48 P.M.

A Findlay bridge is expected to open soon after being closed for months. The Courier reports that the Osborn Avenue bridge near Riverside Park will reopen December 15. Hancock County Engineer Chris Long informed the county commissioners during their Tuesday meeting.

The new bridge will be a 252-foot structure with sight improvements for motorists. The state will pay more than $2 million of the cost, leaving the county to pay more than $106,000