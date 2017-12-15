Findlay Budget Meeting Gets Testy

12/15/17 – 5:04 A.M.

Thursday’s budget hearing in Findlay got heated. The Courier reports Mayor Lydia Mihalik and Service Director Paul Schmelzer accused Auditor Jim Staschiak of inserting his opinions into the annual budget book. Mihalik and Schmelzer both said that Staschiak is “editorializing” the yearly plan. Mihalik went as far as to say some statements made by the auditor are not true.

On Tuesday afternoon Mihalik emailed council members and department heads with rebuttals to Staschiak’s comments.

Council members weighed in on the issue as well. Councilwoman Holly Frische argued that the auditor’s opinion is valuable and needed. She called the rebuttals “petty and counterproductive.” Councilman Jeff Wobser said he wants to hear the opinions. Councilman John Harrington said including opinions in the budget book isn’t necessary.

The argument led to Staschiak walking out of the meeting.

