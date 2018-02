02/20/18 – 8:43 P.M.

A Findlay church held a prayer vigil to honor those that passed away in the school shooting that happened in Parkland, Florida last week. First Christian Church senior pastor Reverend Dr. Jack Sullivan Jr. said that the incident was felt everywhere.

The vigil offered thoughts and prayers for the victims and their families. They also prayed that mass killings like these come to a stop.