Findlay City Schools Hires Behavior Analyst To Help With Autistic Students

9/26/17 – 5:02 A.M.

Findlay City School District is using a new a behavioral analysis approach to helping kids with autism. The Courier’s Kathryne Rubright said that the schools have a full-time employee dedicated to it now.

Rubright explained that the approach focuses on why the child is acting out. This allows teachers to address the issue without encouraging the bad behavior.

She added that Carhoffwill be managed by a part-timesupervisor that is a board certified behavior analyst.

