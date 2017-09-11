Findlay City Schools Looking For Ways To Fix Deficit Budget

09/11/17 – 8:16 P.M.

Findlay City Schoolboard heard from their finance committee about the state the district is in. Committee member and board president Shane Pochard said that the school is not doing well financially.

Shane Pochard

Pochard added that the finance committee is going to focus on bringing up enrollment.

Shane Pochard

If that doesnt happen then the school board will be forced to make cuts within the next year.

Pochard said that the school is not in this position because of poor spending. He explained that lower enrollment and stagnant state funding has helped push the issue.