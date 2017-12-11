Findlay City Schools Talks Insurance, Fixing Auxiliary Gym

12/11/17 – 9:18 P.M.

Findlay City School Board talked about repairs for the schools after last months storm during their Monday meeting. Superintendent Ed Kurt said that the school will have to pay a $14,000 deductible.

Ed Kurt

During the meeting, the school board approved a bid from Helms Construction to fix the high school auxiliary gym. That will amount to over $38,900. Kurt said that the school has been suffering without it.

Ed Kurt

Kurt added that they will continue to work with the insurance company as they assess further damage to the schools. So far there has been over $250,000 of damage assessed and Kurt explained that he thinks this number will rise.