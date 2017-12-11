Findlay Fire Inspector Offers Advice On Winter Fire Prevention

12/11/17 – 2:54 P.M.

With structure fires on the rise, Findlay Fire Department has advice on protecting yourself and your belongings. Findlay Fire Inspector Kevin Shenise (Sheh-knees) said that you’ll want to make sure your appliancesare up to date.

Kevin Shenise

Shenise said that you should check your smoke detectors.

Kevin Shenise

He also said that having a plan of escape is important. Also if there is a fire, once you are outside you should stay outside.

You can hear more about this on Good Mornings with Chris Oaks on 1330 WFIN.