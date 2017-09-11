Findlay Gets Grant Money To Fight Opioid Epidemic

9/11/17 – 5:21 A.M.

Findlay is getting part of a $3 million grant from Ohio to address the ongoing opioid epidemic. The Ohio Attorney Generals’ Office set the money aside to help people who overdose get treatment and other support. The money will help Findlay establish a Quick Response Team. The team helps law enforcement work with drug treatment providers to get help for those who need it.

Findlay is getting $41,000 according to a release from Mike DeWine’s Office.

Findlay applied for the grant last month. The County Commissioners signed a letter of support to help the city get the money.