Findlay Getting A Downtown Design Review Board

09/06/17 – 12:09 A.M.

Findlay City Council voted to start a Downtown Design Review Board during their Tuesday meeting. Councilman Grant Russel said that the first thing that will be done is forming the board. The boards duty will be to create a set of guidelines for the exterior of downtown buildings. These guidelines will then be put before council for a vote.

Mayor Lydia Mihalik is in charge of appointing the bar. She said that she would like to appoint people that own and operate buildings to be on the board.

Council had tabled the ordinance in early July.