Findlay-Hancock County Library Taking Donations To Help Pay For Children’s Books

The Findlay-Hancock County Public Library is seeking donations for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. The Imagination Library is administered by the Literacy Coalition of Hancock County. The program mails an age-appropriate book to enrolled children up to five-years-old every month. There are over 2,200 children in Hancock County enrolled in the program.

A $25 donation will cover one child’s books for an entire year. You can donate at the checkout desk in the library.