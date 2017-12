12/20/17 – 5:21 A.M.

Fire damaged a Findlay home Monday night. Firefighters responded to a home at 1812 Park Street around 11:10 p.m. to deal with an electrical fire. One person was home at the time and got out of the house safely.

The flames caused an estimated $13,500 in damages.

It took firefighters around 20 minutes to put out the blaze in the home’s attic.