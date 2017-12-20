Findlay Implementing New Public Safety Software For Police And Fire

12/20/17 – 4:03 A.M.

Findlay will have a new public safety software after much research. Safety director Paul Schmelzer said that the new system from Tyler Technology will allow for quicker responses from police and fire departments. It will also help show what infrastructure is available to help the fire department.

The county can also get added onto the system to link information between the Sheriffs Office and the police department. The Hancock County Commissioners wanted to get more details before committing to the system.

Schmelzer said that the new system will be fully implemented between 2018 and 2019.