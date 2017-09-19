Findlay Kiwanis Raising Funds To Buy Books For Children Affected By Hurricanes

09/19/17 – 8:47 P.M.

The Findlay Kiwanis is working to help make kids affected by the recent hurricanes feel better. Member Rick Kidwell said that they are raising funds for children books.

Rick Kidwell

Kidwell said that the fundraiser will last until September 29. You can donate at Bindles on MainStreet or at the First Federal Branch on Patriot Avenue.

Scholastic Books is partnering with the club and will help figure out what books to get. The will ship them to Texas or Florida for free. Kidwell said that they hope to give the kids a sense