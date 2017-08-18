Findlay Man Found Guilty Of Drug Charges

08/18/17 – 2:42 P.M.

A Findlay man was found guilty on 6 drug charges today. The Courier’s Eileen McClory said that 47-year-old Darius Godley was charged with several felonies.

Eileen McClory

The jury found Godley not guilty of a seventh charge, possessing a weapon under disability. The charges came from two incidents. The first was in December of 2015 when confidential informants bought drugs and Godley appeared during the deal.

The second was in March of 2016. Officers raided 219 Midland Avenue, where Godley was staying and found 44 grams of heroin and 44 grams of cocaine. Officers also found a gun in a bedroom on the first floor.