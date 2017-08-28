Findlay Man Injured In Friday Motorcycle Crash

8/28/17 – 7:17 A.M.

A motorcycle crash injured one person near North Baltimore Friday night. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reports the crash happened on Allen Township Road 14, north of Allen Township Road 114 just after 8 p.m.

Investigators say 56-year-old Alejandro Yruegas of Findlay was riding a motorcycle north when he lost control on a curve. Hanco Ambulance took Yruegas to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Deputies cited Yruegas for operation without reasonable control.