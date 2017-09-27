Findlay Man Injured In Two-Car Crash

9/27/17 -6:00A.M.

A two-car crash injured a Findlay man late Tuesday afternoon. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says the collision happened at the intersection of Crystal and East Bigelow avenues just after 5 p.m.

78-year-old Jerry Ladd was driving his car east on Bigelow when he stopped at the intersection. He then pulled forward and hit a car driven by 20-year-old Curt Laytart of Findlay. Hanco EMS took Laytart to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.