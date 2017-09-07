Findlay Man Injured In Wednesday Motorcycle Crash

9/7/17 – 5:28 A.M.

A motorcycle and an SUV collided on South Blanchard Street in Findlay Wednesday night, injuring one person. The Findlay Police Department reports the crash happened in the 1600 block of the road just after 8 p.m.

35-year-old Shauna VanDenEynde of Findlay tried to turn left into Emory Adams Park when she pulled into the path of a motorcycle driven by 47-year-old Aaron Hackworth of Findlay. Hanco Ambulance took Hackworth to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of non-incapacitating injuries.

Officers cited VanDenEynde for failure to yield.