Findlay Man Pleads Guilty In Attempted Stabbing

12/14/17 – 5:18 P.M.

A Findlay man pleaded guilty to charges from a March incident where he tried to stab a Tiffin police officer. The Advertiser-Tribune reports that 35-year-old Vincent Fedele pleaded guilty to felonious assault and resisting arrest. He was sentenced to five years in prison.

Fedele was wanted on four warrants. Officers spotted Fedele in the passenger seat of a car on March 14 and followed the vehicle. Officers ordered him out of the car but he reached into his coat. As officers grabbed Fedele, he pulled a knife on the officers and stabbed a protective vest.

He fought with officers as they arrested him and the officers tased him twice.