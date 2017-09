9/7/17 – 4:57 A.M.

A Findlay man has pleaded guilty to a sex crime. The Courier reports 60-year-old Jeffery Julien pleaded guilty to importuning on Wednesday. Court records show prosecutors dropped kidnapping and gross sexual imposition charges.

Investigators say Julien kidnapped an 11-year-old girl and solicited her for sex.

Julien’s sentencing hearing is set for October 11.

MORE: The Courier