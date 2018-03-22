Findlay Man Sentenced For Role In 2017 Robbery

3/22/18 – 4:54 A.M.

A Findlay man has avoided prison time for his role in a robbery in the city last April. 20-year-old John Ritter will serve a sentence in the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Rehabilitation Center in Lima. He’ll also be under supervision for five years.

Ritter and 24-year-old Garth Brooks held up two men behind what was Nicki’s bar on North Main Street last year. Prosecutors initially charged Ritter with two second-degree felony counts of robbery. They reduced the charges to third-degree counts because he helped police with their investigation.

Brooks is serving a four-year prison sentence.