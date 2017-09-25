Findlay Mayor Appointed To Chair National Committee

09/25/17 – 6:21 P.M.

Findlay Mayor Lydia Mihalik was appointed to a national chair for the United States Conference of Mayors. She said that she is excited to chair the Children, Health and Human Services Committee.

She said that she will be leading policy discussion on a lot of different topics for the committee.

Mihalik explained that these topics can range from senior healthcare to child obesity and nutrition in schools.

Mihalik has been a member of the conference for three years.