Findlay Mayor Leading Group To Improve Army Corps Of Engineers

02/02/18 – 4:49 P.M.

Findlay Mayor Lydia Mihalik is leading a group to help make working with the Army Corps of Engineers better. She said that working with the corps isn’t always an easy thing to do.

Lydia Mihalik

Mihalik said that she was surprised to learn that Findlay wasn’t the only city that thought the process was too long and cost too much. The group will work with the corps to make changes so that it is easier.

She said that the group has already started working together but will meet with the Army Corps in April.