Findlay Mayor Mihalik Talks Flood Mitigation From 2007 Blanchard River Flood

08/23/17 – 3:36 P.M.

It’s been 10 years since the 2007 flood and many feel as though all that’s been done is studies. Findlay Mayor Lydia said that while things have been slow there has been progress.

Mayor Mihalik

Mihalik added that things have sped up since Stantec Engineering took over flood mitigation for the county. She said she appreciates that they used newer and more accurate rainfall models than the US Army Corps of Engineers.

Mayor Mihalik

She added that though it has been a frustrating wait, there will be a project starting soon.