Findlay Mayor Takes Part In Relationship Building Meeting With D.C. Officials

8/30/17 – 6:46 A.M.

Findlay Mayor Lydia Mihalik was part of a group of Ohio officials that met in Washington D.C. Tuesday. The group talked about building stronger relationships between President Donald Trump and U.S. communities. A White House spokesman says the meeting featured policy discussions with White House staff members as well as presentations from various federal agencies.

More than 80 people represented Ohio in the sessions.