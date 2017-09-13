Findlay Police Arrest Man After He Led Them On A High Speed Chase

09/13/17 – 11:27 A.M.

Findlay Police were involved in a car chase early Wednesday morning. According to a release, an officer stopped a vehicle in the 2500 block of North Main Street. The vehicle stopped but the driver sped off as the officer made contact. The driver got to Greenacre Drive and started going through yards and parking lots when they reached the dead end. The suspect made it back onto Greenacre drive and headed east onto Bigelow Avenue where the vehicle spun around.

The driver then headed out of Findlay on West Bigelow, hitting speeds over 100 mph. He turned on County road 135 where he lost control and crashed into a culvert in the ditch.

Joey O’Neal Jackson was the driver of the car. Officers arrested him on several charges including driving while intoxicated. A female passenger was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia. A third passenger was released with no charges.

The chase covered 7.2 miles and lasted about 15 minutes.