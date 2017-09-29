Findlay Police Captain Fired Today For Domestic Abuse

09/29/17 – 11:05 A.M.

The City of Findlay has fired a police captain with regard to domestic violence. Captain Sean Young was charged in early March for an alleged domestic event back in February. The Toledo Police Internal Affairs department conducted an independent investigation. Mayor Lydia Mihalik decided to end Young’s employment after reviewing the investigation.

Mihalik said, “Our community demands and I require that members of our Police Department follow the laws of our community and our policies both on and off duty.” The termination is effective today. A willful violation of domestic violence and other administrative violations have been sustained.

Young had served the City of Findlay Police Department since 1996.