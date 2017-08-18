Findlay Police Department Hires New Officers

08/18/17 – 2:06 P.M.

The Findlay Police Department has three new hires joining the department. The Courier reports that they are gaining 25-year-old Jakob Sigler, 24-year-olds Ian Edinger and Dillon Kliesch. Mayor Lydia Mihalik swore in the new officers on Monday.

All three officers will start the police academy at the Ohio State Highway Patrol Academy on Monday. Once they complete the academy they will be assigned to the patrol division of the Findlay Police Department.