Findlay Police Investigating Baby’s Death

03/02/18 – 2:43 P.M.

A three-month-old baby died in Findlay yesterday afternoon. Findlay police report the police department, Findlay Fire Department, and Hanco EMS rushed to 726 Carnahan Avenue. They received reports of a baby not breathing. When they arrived they found 3-month-old Surreno Killion unresponsive.

Hanco EMS and the Findlay Fire Department tried lifesaving efforts but the boy was pronounced dead around 2:30 p.m. Findlay Police and the Hancock County Coroner’s office are investigating the death. The cause of the death has not been determined.