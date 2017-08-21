Findlay Police Investigating Hammer Attack

8/21/17 – 11:39 A.M.

Findlay police are looking for a man accused of attacking another man with a hammer on Bernard Avenue late Sunday night. Investigators want to talk to 38-year-old Robert Brown Sr. Police Lt. Robert Ring says Brown may have knowledge about the incident. He formerly lived on Bernard Avenue but is no longer there. He has ties to the Cleveland area.

A police report says officers responded to a call from Blanchard Valley Health System around 10:30 p.m. after a man with a head injury showed up at the hospital. An acquittance of 51-year-old Robert Durain hit Durain in the head with a hammer following an argument outside a home at 1241 Bernard Avenue. Durain had surgery and is still receiving treatment at the hospital.

Anyone with information about Robert Brown Sr.’s location should call Hancock County Crime Stoppers at (419)425-8477.