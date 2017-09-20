Findlay Police Looking For Truck Owner Suspected Of Walmart Theft

09/20/17 – 11:21 A.M.

The Findlay Police Department is asking for your help in identifying the owner of a pickup truck. Police say that suspects used the truck to steal from the Walmart on Tiffin Avenue Monday. Two white men were taking metal shelving from the store. Management confronted the two and the fled with a large amount of the material.

If you have any information, you can contact the Findlay Police Department at 419-424-7150.