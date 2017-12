12/04/17 – 10:45 A.M.

Findlay Police are on the lookout for a man who allegedly stole a diamond bracelet. According to a post on the Twitter account, they believe a man tried to sell the bracelet at a local jewelry store. They are asking for your help in identifying the man. You can find hispicture above.

If you have any information please call the Findlay Police Department at 419-424-7150. You can reference case number 01-17-11776.