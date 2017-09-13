Findlay Qualified For State Auditor Award

09/13/17 – 10:53 A.M.

The City of Findlay has qualified for the Auditor of State Award with Distinction. Auditor of State David Yost’s office returned a clean audit report for the city. The city’s excellent record keeping is what qualified Findlay for the award.

The award is presented to local governments and school districts upon the completion of a financial audit. Receiving the award means that the entity has filed timely financial reports and has no questions or comments related to finances.