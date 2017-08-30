Findlay Resident Speaks About The Importance Of Service Dogs

08/30/17 – 9:53 P.M.

The University of Findlay had a guest speaker talk about PTSD and service dogs. Findlay resident and Army veteran Louis Belluomini said that PTSD can occur when someone experiences something traumatic. It can have several symptoms.

Belluomini said that service dogs can help address these symptoms and make life easier for people with PTSD.

Belluomini received his dog Star last September. He said that she goes with him everywhere and has helped treat his symptoms of PTSD. She can sense when he is having nightmares or when he is about to sleepwalk and stop him. She will also work to put distance between him and others if he is uncomfortable.