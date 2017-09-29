Findlay Residents Involved In Car vs. Pedestrian Crash In BG

9/29/17 – 7:31 A.M.

A car versus pedestrian crash in Bowling Green involved two Findlay residents. The State Highway reports the crash happened just before 2 a.m. Friday.

21-year-old Andrew Gray of Findlay was driving east on Wooster Street when 18-year-old Emily Krohn of Granger, Ohio walked in front of Gray’s car. Krohn suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash. Police also cited her for underage consumption.

The crash did not injure Gray and his passengers, including 21-year-old David Davis of Findlay and 19-year-old Kody Sherman of Upper Sandusky. Officers cited Gray for OVI and speeding.