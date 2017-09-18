Findlay Residents Targeted By Phone Scam Over The Weekend

9/18/17 – 5:01 A.M.

A phone scam targeted Findlay residents over the weekend. The Findlay Police Department reports people received calls from someone claiming to be with the department. The scammer would tell the person there was a warrant out for their arrest for missing jury duty. They would then demand payment and threaten the scam’s target with arrest.

The Findlay Police Department says it does not call to collect payments. The court would send any legitimate fine through the mail.