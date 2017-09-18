Findlay Rotary Club Discusses Healthcare Reform With Local Author And Expert

09/18/17 – 6:11 P.M.

One of the co-authors of “A Prescription for Healthcare Reform” spoke to the Findlay Rotary Club Monday. Bill Ruse claimed that reforming healthcare will involve having a multi-pronged approach.

Bill Ruse

He added that there should be greater use of local health departments and reduce the cost of pharmaceuticals. He also said that the billing system for health care needs to be reformed.

He added that if Congress follows the steps in the book, it could save over a half trillion dollars.

Bill Ruse

Ruse said that he and co-author Don Stanloski have sent their book to lawmakers and the president. He added that this is not a single-payer system.