Findlay Street Under Boil Water Advisory

01/23/18 – 2:30 P.M.

A Findlay street is under a boil water advisory due to water main repairs. The Findlay Water Distribution Department reports that parts of Washington Street are in the advisory. Affected addresses are in the 300, 400, 500, and 600 blocks of Washington Street.

You can find the full list of affected addresses below. If your address is listed then you should boil water for at least a minute before using it to cook, drink, or for oral hygiene.

300, 302, 303, 312, 3316, 318, 322, 323, 324, 326,

400, 401, 404, 407, 408, 409, 410, 412, 413, 414, 418, 419, 421, 422, 426, 427, 430, 431

500 BLOCK and 600 BLOCK