03/15/18 – 5:40 P.M.

A 16-year-old from Findlay was injured in a crash on West Sandusky Street. At around 3 p.m. Jenna Lease was driving in the 200 block of West Sandusky Street. She rear-ended a parked Honda Accord. Hanco EMS transported her with unknown injuries.

Findlay Police cited her for a marked lanes violation.