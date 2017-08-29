Findlay Will Clear Abandoned Gas Station Site

8/29/17 – 4:54 A.M.

An abandoned gas station on Tiffin Avenue in Findlay is due for a cleanup. The Courier reports the city has filed the proper notices to start a cleanup project at 525 Tiffin Avenue. Law Director Don Rasmussen tells the newspaper the city has issued repeated warnings to the property owner and now has the authority to clear the site.

The state is offering grants to clean up vacant lots like the one in question. The city will clear the lot but leave the underground gas tanks alone for now. Rasmussen says another grant is available to buy the lot and remove the tanks in the future.

Millennium Property Holdings of Romulus, Michigan owns the site. the company bought the old Clark station in 2006 for nearly $150,000. The site has sat empty since then. The company owes more than $18,000 in back taxes according to the Hancock County Auditor’s website.

MORE: The Courier