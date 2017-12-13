Findlay Woman Honors Late Husband And Invites Neighborhood To Celebrate Hanukkah

12/12/17 – 6:20 P.M.

Findlay had it’s own Hanukkah celebration thanks to the Abrams family. The Courier’s Brenna Griteman explained that Nancy Abrams held the celebration as requested by her late husband, Al Abrams.

Brenna Griteman

Griteman explained that there is a small population of Jewish people in Findlay and most of them celebrate at a Tiffin service. Al wanted Nancy to invite their whole neighborhood out to experience Hanukkah and to keep it local this year.

Brenna Griteman

The event had food, wine, and Jerusalem Candles for spirituality, morality, justice, and happiness.