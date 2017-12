12/27/17 – 7:10 A.M.

A two-car accident gave a Findlay woman minor injuries yesterday afternoon. The Courier reports that the accident happened around 3:15 p.m. in the 200 block of Madison Avenue. 21-year-old Skylar Durain was heading west on Madison Avenue when 43-year-old Jason Proehl pulled out of an alley. Durain struck Proehl.

Hanco EMS treated Durain at the scene, she refused transportation to the hospital.

Police cited Proehl for failure to yield.