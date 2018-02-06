Findlay Woman Injured In Monday Crash

2/6/18 – 5:33 A.M.

A two-car crash injured a Findlay woman Monday afternoon. The Findlay Police Department reports the collision happened at the intersection of North Blanchard Street and East Foulke Avenue around 3:15 p.m.

27-year-old Chelsea Ayers of Findlay was driving east on East Foulke when she stopped at the intersection. She then pulled into the path of a car driven by 20-year-old Tawnya Oppman of Findlay. Hanco Ambulance took Oppman to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of a neck injury. Police cited Ayers for failure to yield at a stop sign.