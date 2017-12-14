Findlay Working To Overcome Projected Deficit For 2018

12/14/17 – 5:20 A.M.

Findlay officials are working to avoid a projected deficit in 2018. The Courier reports city council held its first budget hearing this week. Mayor Lydia Mihalik says departments have returned around $1.7 million in funding they haven’t spent for this year. She says that will likely help overcome the deficit projected for 2017. Mihalik says income tax collections were down around $1 million this year.

For 2018 the city expects revenues to come in at $26.8 million. The operational spending budget could be around $28.4 million including $1.3 million in subsidies. All departments are budgeting a 2 percent base pay increase for employees. That matches raises to for the city’s unionized employees.

Mihalik says with good management and a little luck, the city could overcome the projected deficit spending. She adds the city is on the defense against changes in healthcare and tax laws that negatively affect the city’s operation and income.

Mihalik also talked about workforce development and growing the tax base, saying industries in the city added 1,200 new jobs this year.

Budget hearings continue this afternoon at 5 p.m.

MORE: The Courier