Findlay Workshop To Answer Questions On Social Security

12/04/17 – 11:17 A.M.

There’s a workshop coming up in Findlay to answer your questions about social security. First National Bank and First National Financial Services are offering the new Social Security Workshop. The free event will be this Wednesday from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at their offices on Tiffin Avenue. It will feature general education on Social Security and Medicare programs, as well as how to maximize the benefits from both programs.

You’re asked to RSVP by the end of the day today by calling 419-384-3221 or visiting your local First National Bank branch.