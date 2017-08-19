Finland stabbing now being investigated as act with 'terrorist intent'

iStock/Thinkstock(TURKU, Finland) — A stabbing in the Finnish city of Turku on Friday that left two people dead and eight others injured is now being investigated as acts “with terrorist intent,” Finland’s national police announced Saturday morning.

The suspect — whom police identified as an 18-year-old Moroccan citizen but did not release his name — stabbed the 10 individuals with a weapon, police said.

Authorities fired a single shot that hit the suspect in the thigh. The suspect is in police custody and is being treated at the hospital, police said.

Finnish police later declared that it’s “now safe to be in the city.”

Police announced Saturday morning that the deceased victims were Finns, while the injured included one Italian and two Swedes.

Finland’s interior minister said security is being stepped up across the country.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the case, including the suspect’s identity and motive.

Meanwhile, one person was killed and one person was injured in a stabbing attack in the German city of Wuppertal-Elberfeld on Friday, according to police. Wuppertal police are still searching for the suspects related to the stabbings.

