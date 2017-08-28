Fire Destroys Fostoria Area Mobile Home

8/28/17 – 6:44 A.M.

Fire destroyed a Fostoria mobile home early Sunday morning. The Review-Times reports firefighters responded to Lot 301 at 12400 West Axline Street around 3 a.m. When the fire department arrived there was already heavy smoke and flames coming from the living room.

The person living in the home escaped without injury, but the fire claimed the lives of seven pets, including two dogs, four cats, and a bird.

The fire did around $8,000 in damage and the mobile home was a total loss. The cause remains under investigation but doesn’t appear to be suspicious.

The American Red Cross is helping aid the home’s resident.

MORE: Review-Times