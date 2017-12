12/15/17 – 6:47 A.M.

A Wednesday fire destroyed a home south of Forest. Firefighters responded to 5102 County Road 205 around 5 p.m. The house was completely engulfed in flames when they arrived.

The blaze didn’t cause any injuries but did completely destroy the home. It remains under investigation.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family that lived in the house. A fund to help the family is set up at Quest Federal Credit Union.

