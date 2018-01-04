Fire reported at Clintons' Chappaqua, New York, property

Monkey Business Images/Thinkstock(CHAPPAQUA, N.Y.) — A small fire was reported at Hillary and Bill Clinton’s property in Chappaqua, New York, Wednesday afternoon, New Castle police confirmed to ABC News.

The fire is now out, police said.

Police officers and firefighters responded to the scene. No injuries were reported.

There are multiple structures on the property, but Nick Merrill, Hillary Clinton’s former communications director, tweeted that the fire happened at a Secret Service facility located there.

The Clintons were not home at the time, Merrill said.

ABC Breaking News | Latest News Videos

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.