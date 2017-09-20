First Look: Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft in “Tomb Raider” reboot

© 2017 WARNER BROS. ENTERTAINMENT INC. AND METRO-GOLDWYN-MAYER PICTURES INC./Graham Bartholomew(LOS ANGELES) — Oscar-winner Alicia Vikander sure looks the part of adventurer Lara Croft — that is, the more realistically-proportioned version seen in the hit 2013 reboot of the video game Tomb Raider — in the new trailer for the character’s next cinematic go ’round.

Vikander’s Lara Croft is a confident, fearless young woman, who in this case, undertakes a globe-trotting adventure after following clues left by her presumed-dead dad — played in flashbacks by The Wire‘s Dominic West.

It seems an ancient tomb contains a world-shattering secret, one that a well-armed team of baddies, led by amazing Hateful Eight character actor Walton Goggins can’t wait to unleash.

The coming attraction shows off big screen versions of the game’s deadly traps and Lara’s death-defying leaps, and Vikander is shown wielding not only the rebooted character’s trusty bow and arrow, but in a nod to the ’90s-era game, her trademark twin pistols.

Angelina Jolie first played the classic console character in 2001’s Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and 2003’s Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life.

Tomb Raider is set for a March 16, 2018 release.

[embedded content]

