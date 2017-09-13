First Look: Larry's still Larry in “Curb Your Enthusiasm” season nine

HBO/John P. Johnson(NEW YORK) — Shortly after the first tease of the return of Curb Your Enthusiasm hit the Internet comes a full trailer for the HBO’s show’s forthcoming ninth season.

The Emmy-winning series returns on October 1 after a six-year hiatus, and by the looks of things, Larry David’s character — well, Larry David — isn’t finding life any easier.

The snippet shows Larry tangling with stubborn shampoo bottles, cheap shoelaces, a couple engaged in a public display of affection, and, as usual, Jeff Garlin’s TV wife, Susie Essman.

Also as usual, sympathy is in short supply, with Larry shushing a sobbing woman at a wake, and taking issue with an employee who called out sick for two days due to constipation.

In short, as the trailer hints, “Larry’s back and nothing’s changed.”

In addition to returning favorites like Richard Lewis and JB Smoove, the trailer also includes Emmy winner, and Seinfeld alum, Bryan Cranston as Larry’s therapist.

The fun kicks off October 1 on HBO.

[embedded content]

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.